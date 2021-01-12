K pop singer Suga of BTS joins band members on stage for the first time since shoulder surgery

For fans of BTS there’s good news as Korean pop band member Suga has finally joined his team after recovering from a shoulder surgery that took place in November 2020.

Suga joined BTS as they took the stage for the 35th Golden Disc Awards.

Korean pop singer Min Yoongi Suga who is popularly known as Suga is part of BTS since the inception of the boy band that is overtly famous. The singer had undergone a shoulder surgery on November 3, 2020.

In a statement, Suga of BTS reportedly said, “Everyone I am Suga. I have returned. After not showing my face for about two months because of my surgery, I felt like I was slowly being forgotten. That’s why I tried my best to return as soon as I could. I am Suga, someone that works hard in order to not be forgotten”. BTS' Suga on his surgery and long recovery ahead, 'I could see the emptiness'

BTS took home the Bonsang Award for the Digital Song Division at the 35th Golden Disc Awards.