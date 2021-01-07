When K pop band BTS threw a surprise to fans on the 'Friends' set

Beating PSY with their latest release ‘Dynamite’, Korean pop band BTS continue to rule Billboard with their hit singles and albums. What they also work relentlessly on is their equation with their fans globally, called ARMY collectively.

One such throwback memory is that of BTS giving a surprise to their fans on the sets of American sitcom Friends. The event took place when the K pop band BTS went on Ellen DeGeneres’ show in 2018. It was Ellen’s idea to send the group on the sets of Friends where they would hide behind the coffee counter at Central Perk and surprise their fans who would be taking the tour.

Lasting only 2 minutes and 45 seconds long, the BTS video has the K pop band surprising its fans who break into wild cheer with some even crying. Interestingly, the video has garnered over 19 million views on YouTube.

Apparently, the ‘Friends’ show played a vital role in BTS leader RM’s life. The South Korean rapper learnt the English language through the sitcom that was massively popular all over the world. BTS singer Jungkook buys house worth $7 billion near Indian embassy residence in South Korea

Members of BTS also received some Friends merchandise when they appeared on Ellen DeGeneres’ show in 2017 for the first time.