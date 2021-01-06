BTS' Dynamite beats PSY's Gangnam Style for this Billboard record

Korean pop band BTS never fails to make news even if its about their recent album and single ‘Dynamite’ that has caught the fancy of several world music charts. Now, the hit single has beaten PSY’s ‘Gangnam Style’ to claim the spot for recording the most weeks on Hot 100’s Top 10 for an all-Korean act.

Stepping into 2021, BTS’ ’Dynamite’ remains on Billboard list for 13 non-consecutive week. It’s currently at 5th spot.

‘Gangnam Style’ by PSY was quite a phenomenon when it was released and became viral with the singer’s jazzy moves. The viral song enjoyed being in the Top 10 for 12 non-consecutive weeks. BTS singer Jungkook buys house worth $7 billion near Indian embassy residence in South Korea

‘Dynamite’ has charted on Billboard Hot 100 for 19 weeks in total while Gangnam Style was on the chart for 31 weeks, which is a record for the longest time by an all-Korean act.

This week, K-pop band BTS’ Dynamite also scored No. 1 on Billboard Global Excl. U.S. and No. 3 on Billboard Global 200 while procuring No. 1 for the 12th week on Billboard Digital Song Sales.

