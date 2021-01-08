BTS' Suga on his surgery and long recovery ahead, 'I could see the emptiness'

BTS star Suga who underwent surgery for an old injury is not too happy with his current condition.

The singer opened up in a detailed interview with a Korean magazine Weverse and talked about his music and the pain he sustained for a long before finally getting tyhe surgery done. "The pain is one thing, but when my shoulders got worse, I couldn't even raise my arms," the 27-year-old said, adding that he also feels emotionally drained given his current circumstances.



Due to his medical condition, Suga (né Min Yoon-gi) has been excluded from the group's recent appearances in promotion of their latest album BE. Instead, the band has been reduced to a sextet because of Suga's limited mobility with his shoulder. The singer was not able to participate in 2020 performances including December's Melon Music Awards, the annual SBS Gayo Daejeon Festival, and The Disney Holiday Singalong.



"I could see the emptiness [onstage] because we've been together as a group of seven for so long," he said. "Not necessarily because I'm not there, but because something that should be there is missing." About his recovery, he said, "Apparently, it takes several months for a full recovery. But, I'm trying to get better as fast as possible." And he remains optimistic, "I think it'll get even better once I take off this brace."



Interestingly, a cyber version of Suga (much like a hologram) appeared in a COVID-19 compliant, virtual show. Giving insight into the fun behind the scenes the singer recalled how the "Fake Suga" came to be: "There's this 3D studio where we shot it. I shot, scanned, and acted there, but [I] couldn't see the actual result at the studio. I thought a sense of displacement was unavoidable and that was exactly the case."

Suga's ordeal began after he was involved in a vehicle accident while working as a delivery boy trainee, "after being hit by a car. His shoulder dislodged. He didn't tell [his label] Big Hit [Entertainment] because he wasn't supposed to be working. But when they found out, they helped him recover." The incident may have been as early as 2016, when he addressed his medical plight in his solo song, "The Last." Translated to English, he sang, "My shoulder which shattered / Thanks to the accident I met / During my part-time job."



In 2019, Big Hit Entertainment revealed that he was diagnosed with a "posterior labral tear of his left shoulder," which means the cartilage around his shoulder joint was torn. The label also announced last year that Suga's Nov. 3 surgery to repair his shoulder labrum was successful. Adding a personal comment to the official statement, Suga said, "Please understand this time [is] my chance to prepare to meet you again strong and healthy. Even if I must be away for a short while, please wait for me to come back to you."

It is still unclear when Suga will be able to perform again, but Big Hit said last year that he would begin physical therapy shortly after his successful procedure.

Speaking about BTS' latest album 'BE' Suga revealed, "I don't think it took less than a week to make the part I participated in on the album. 'Life Goes On' also wrote one or two more melodies and made a version of all the raps, but I liked it, so I made a separate arrangement or lyrics. Rather than worrying about how to do it, you first play the music and write it."



The singer feels that since his debut he has changed a lot and 2020 has been a year of a significant year in his life in terms of growth. However, the rap artist feels there's a lot to be covered in terms of music, despite earning a Grammy nomination this year and topping Billboard charts. #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 is so good, but I think the thought of'So what?' is much bigger."