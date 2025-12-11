/K-pop group Winner former member Nam Tae Hyun admits to drunk driving charges

Renowned South Korean singer, songwriter, producer, and actor, and also a former K-pop member of Winner, Nam Tae Hyun, is making headlines for all the wrong reasons. The idol is now under fire after he admitted to the drunk driving charges. What is the case all about? Let's delve into knowing more in depth.

All about Nam Tae Hyun's drunk driving charges

According to a report of The Chosun Daily, on December 11th, the first hearing for violating the Road Traffic Act was held at the Seoul Western District Court's Criminal Division 11 under Presiding Judge Heo Jun-seo. Nam appeared. When he was asked by the court, "Do you admit to all the charges? Nam briefly said, "Yes".

For the unversed, Nam has reportedly been accused of driving, which took place on April 27 near the Dongjak Bridge on the Gangbyeonbuk-ro motorway toward Ilsan. He had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.11%, exceeding the license revocation threshold of 0.08%. Moreover, he also drove 182 km/hr, far surpassing the road's maximum speed limit of 80 km/h. Reportedly, he had caused an accident by colliding with a central divider, though there were no casualties.

All about Nam Tae Hyun

Prior to his debut as a member of Winner, Nam performed as a backup dancer for the YG Family Concert 2011. In 2013, he competed in the reality programme Win: Who Is Next as a trainee in "Team A", which he went on to debut as a member of the group Winner. Nam co-composed and co-wrote two songs that were used to compete on the show.

He was previously the main vocalist of K-pop group Winner, in which he also composed and produced. In March 2017, he founded a music label, South Buyers Club.