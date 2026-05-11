/K-pop boy group 2PM returns with full-group concert in Korea after 3 years

South Korean boy band 2PM, consisting of members Nichkhun, Taecyeon, Wooyoung, Junho and Chansung, who have delivered chartbuster tracks, will be returning to the stage for its full group concert series titled The Return. This will be their first standalone performance in Korea since September 2023.

More details of 2PM's performance after three years in South Korea

Taking to the official account of X of 2PM, along with the poster of the group, the caption read, "2026 2PM concert. The RETURN in INCHEON. 2026.08.08 (SAT) 2026.08.09 (SUN) INSPIRE ARENA."

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Soon after the announcement, fans flooded the comment section expressing their excitement. One user wrote, "OMG YAYYYY!! But I'm curious, will they sing their Japanese songs, the same setlist as in Korea? Or a new setlist? I'm so curious and excited. But please make it 3 days or a bigger venue, please? I'm pretty sure it'll be so hard to get tickets."

Another X user wrote, "They're officially back. More concerts, please, world tour why not." "If the theme title is The Return, please return to other parts of the world as well. We truly understand their schedule but can't you please consider our international fan's long wishes. Thank you", wrote the third user.

All about 2PM

South Korean boy band 2PM was formed by JYP Entertainment in 2008 and is widely known as "beast idols" for their intense, masculine image and acrobatic performances. They made their debut in 2008 with 10 Points Out of 10. It was originally a seven-piece group with the original leader Jaebom (Jay Park), who left in 2009.