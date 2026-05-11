/K-pop boy group 2PM returns with full-group concert in Korea after 3 years

South Korean boy band 2PM, consisting of members Nichkhun, Taecyeon, Wooyoung, Junho and Chansung, who have delivered chartbuster tracks, will be returning to the stage for its full group concert series titled The Return. This will be their first standalone performance in Korea since September 2023.
More details of 2PM's performance after three years in South Korea
Taking to the official account of X of 2PM, along with the poster of the group, the caption read, "2026 2PM concert. The RETURN in INCHEON. 2026.08.08 (SAT) 2026.08.09 (SUN) INSPIRE ARENA."
Soon after the announcement, fans flooded the comment section expressing their excitement. One user wrote, "OMG YAYYYY!! But I'm curious, will they sing their Japanese songs, the same setlist as in Korea? Or a new setlist? I'm so curious and excited. But please make it 3 days or a bigger venue, please? I'm pretty sure it'll be so hard to get tickets."
Trending Stories
Another X user wrote, "They're officially back. More concerts, please, world tour why not." "If the theme title is The Return, please return to other parts of the world as well. We truly understand their schedule but can't you please consider our international fan's long wishes. Thank you", wrote the third user.
Also Read: K-pop group 2PM 15th anniversary: All members to reunite for performance at Tokyo Dome? Here's what we know
All about 2PM
South Korean boy band 2PM was formed by JYP Entertainment in 2008 and is widely known as "beast idols" for their intense, masculine image and acrobatic performances. They made their debut in 2008 with 10 Points Out of 10. It was originally a seven-piece group with the original leader Jaebom (Jay Park), who left in 2009.
Following military service, the group reunited for their 7th studio album, MUST, in June 2021. As of May 2026, they are planning their first full-group concerts in Korea in three years. Member Taecyeon married in April 2026. The group is set for a 15th-anniversary concert in Japan.