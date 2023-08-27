Justin Bieber returns to Instagram after 14-week hiatus; fuels Hailey Bieber's pregnancy rumours

Pop sensation Justin Bieber surprised his 293 million Instagram followers on Saturday by making an unexpected return to the social media platform after a hiatus of almost 3 months. In his comeback post, the singer shared an affectionate moment with his wife, Hailey Bieber, sparking a new round of pregnancy rumours.

The snapshot featured Justin and Hailey Bieber along with a toddler. The couple appeared smitten as they lovingly held the little girl and gazed at her. This display of affection fueled speculation about a potential pregnancy, especially as Hailey has been at the centre of pregnancy rumours for not showcasing her midriff in recent photos and posting a strawberry emoji in the caption.

Fans swiftly reacted to the post in the comments section, expressing their thoughts on the possibility of a new addition to the Bieber family. One user playfully wrote, "Uh-oh... Justin got that BABY FEVER," while another wrote, "Your greatest joy in life will be your children." A third user commented, "I'm crying, this photo is so beautiful."

This comes after Hailey seemingly quashed pregnancy rumours on two separate occasions on Instagram. The supermodel shared a string of snaps on Instagram, flaunting her toned physique in a teeny bikini and enjoying a late summer getaway on a yacht. The first slew of snaps showed the beauty donning a teeny blue bikini, while the next few saw her wearing a beige-hued towelling two-piece consisting of a cropped button-up top and some shorts.

Also read: Jason Momoa spotted at Metallica concert in LA alongside John Travolta

The Bieber couple's return to Instagram with this heartwarming photo has once again set tongues wagging, leaving fans curious about what the future may hold for the young stars. As anticipation grows, it remains to be seen whether the duo will address the rumours directly or allow the speculations to continue unabated.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE