Jason Momoa spotted at Metallica concert in LA alongside John Travolta

Hollywood actors Jason Momoa and John Travolta took a break from their silver screen pursuits to embrace their inner rockstars at a recent Metallica concert. The Aquaman star and Face Off actor were spotted letting loose and headbanging alongside Metallica fans in the Metallica moshpit during the band's electrifying performance at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Metallica, the legendary heavy metal band, delivered a powerhouse performance at the stadium, drawing fervent fans from all walks of life. Pantera was among one of the two acts that opened up the show for Metallica, with the band's new touring drummer, Charlie Benante, sharing some candid behind-the-scenes snapshots on social media.

Captioning the post, Benante wrote: "@metallica @panteraofficial at @sofistadium last night was a blast! Never in my wildest dreams would I have thought that I'd play there. But it gets better. Talking to @johntravolta about folding 2 slices of pizza together while walking and eating was hilarious. If you've seen the opening of #saturdaynightfever you'll understand."

Check it out below!

The unexpected highlight of the evening was the sight of Jason Momoa and John Travolta fully immersed in the concert experience.

Momoa's deep connection to heavy metal music is no secret. He has openly credited bands like Metallica, Pantera, Anthrax, Slayer, Tool, Testament, and Exodus for influencing his acting roles. In an earlier interview, he revealed that heavy metal songs inspired his transformation into iconic characters such as Conan the Barbarian and Aquaman.

Momoa's presence at metal concerts, whether for renowned bands like Slayer and Tool or more obscure groups like Beyond Creation, underlines his passionate involvement in the metal scene.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE