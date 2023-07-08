John Boyega gives health update on Jamie Foxx: He’s all good

Jamie Foxx's health has been a cause for concern for all his fans. And, recently, Actor John Boyega gave a health update to all his fans and shared that there is nothing to worry about. In April, Foxx was admitted to a hospital for treatment of an unspecified medical complication. The actor is currently recovering well at home, and recently John had a word with the Amazing Spider-Man 2 star and confirmed that he's doing fine.

During his recent interview with ET Canada, Boyega was asked about Foxx's health. To which, he replied, ''Yeah, he’s all good. He’s all good. So we’re just going to wait for him to reappear when he wants to. Privacy and all.''

Teyonah Parris, who was also part of the chat, agreed: ''Giving people space to heal how they need to do.''

John Boyega and Teyonah Parris had worked with Jamie Foxx in the Netflix movie They Cloned Tyrone. Further talking, John also shared fun details about how Jamie was on set. Raving the actor, he joked: ''We got three stand up shows that you would normally pay $29.99 for. He gave us that for free, he played the piano, you know, sang some songs, all of that. I don’t need to ever go to one of these shows again.''

Foxx's yet-to-be-disclosed health scare

In April, the 55-year-old Foxx was rushed to a medical facility in Georgia, where he was filming a Netflix movie at the time. No details on his "medical complication" has been revealed since. Back then, it was also reported that the actor suffered paralysis and blindness due to a COVID-19 vaccine. However, the reports were quashed as a baseless rumour.