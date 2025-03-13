Actor Jeff Daniels has joined the cast of the upcoming third season of the Apple TV+ series Shrinking. Daniels will portray the father of Jason Segel’s character, Jimmy Laird. The series was created by Bill Lawrence, Jason Segel, and Brett Goldstein.

A new venture back into comedy for Daniels

This role marks Daniels’s first major appearance in a comedy series in years, following his acclaimed dramatic performances as Charlie Croker in A Man in Full and Del Harris in American Rust: Broken Justice in 2024.

What Shrinking is about?

The show follows Jimmy Laird, a therapist struggling with depression after the tragic death of his wife. In his grief, he starts to break ethical boundaries by telling his patients exactly what he thinks, leading to dramatic changes in both his life and theirs.

Critical acclaim and awards

The first two seasons of Shrinking were widely praised, holding a 94% critic score and an 88% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. The series also won the American Film Institute Award for Top Ten Television Programs in 2024.

Season 3 begins production

Apple TV+ renewed Shrinking for a third season in October 2024, with filming beginning in mid-February 2025. The show’s cast also includes Harrison Ford, Jessica Williams, Michael Urie, Lukita Maxwell, Christa Miller, and Ted McGinley.

Side effects may include tears, laughter, and Jimmying. Shrinking returns for Season 2 October 16. pic.twitter.com/xLM8jYzDez — Apple TV (@AppleTV) September 26, 2024

The first two seasons are available to stream on Apple TV+.

