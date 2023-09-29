Jawan and Pathaan create history, Shah Rukh Khan becomes the undisputed king of box office

Jawan is not only Shah Rukh Khan’s second film to become the top grosser of the year but also the first Hindi film to join the Rs 600cr club (Rs 6 billion). It has been 22 days since the film's release and despite the new film releases, Jawan continues to be rock steady at cinema halls.

On Friday, Jawan became the highest-grossing Hindi film ever in the history of Indian cinema. With the film's success. Shah Rukh Khan has become the undisputed king of Bollywood. He has set new benchmarks for the industry.

Since its release on September 7, 2023, Jawan has been rewriting history at the box office, writing new records, and attaining massive numbers at the box office.

Atlee's film has raked in Rs 525.50 crores(Rs5.2 billion) in Hindi and a grand total of 584.32 crores (Rs 5.8 billion) at the Indian box office only, while at the global box office the film has broken all records by earning Rs 1043.21cr( over Rs 10 billion approx). All of these massive numbers were garnered in a record 22 days.

With the success of Pathaan and Jawan- both of which have earned over Rs 10 billion- all eyes are on Khan's third release of the year, Dunki. The film has SRK teaming up with Rajkumar Hirani for the first time and it also co-stars Taapsee Pannu. The film is slated to release during Christmas 2023.

Helmed by Atlee, Jawan featured Shah Rukh Khan in a double role. It also featured Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in key roles. Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt have cameo roles in the film.

