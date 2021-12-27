Jared Leto proves age is just a number with his new shirtless photo

Jared Leto is so fit and dashing.



Leto turned 50 on December 26, marking his special day, the actor shared a shirtless photo of him featuring his perfectly chiselled abs.



In the picture, he's posing with a slice of rainbow cake and giving a thumbs up in the photo that displays a well-toned body.



The photo might have been taken on the set of his upcoming Sony and Marvel film 'Morbius', as he has blood dripping from the corner of his mouth and a scratch on his chest.



The Academy Award-winning actor took Instagram to thank everyone for the warm birthday wishes.



"Thx for all the bday wishes!" he wrote in the caption of the photo. Take a look:

On Christmas, he dropped a new photo of himself wearing a blue denim shirt as he shows of his abs and a Santa cap, yet again proving that age is just a number for him.

The actor was last seen in Ridley Scott’s crime drama 'House of Gucci', in which he played the role of Paolo Gucci alongside Lady Gaga, Adam Driver and Al Pacino.