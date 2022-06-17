Janhvi Kapoor's first look from 'GoodLuck Jerry' is out, movie to premiere in July

Janhvi Kapoor's first look from 'Good Luck Jerry' is out now, and looking at the posters it seems like it's going to be a gripping watch. This is the second project of Jahnvi which will directly land on the OTT platform after her film 'Gunjan Saxena - The Kargil Girl', in which she played the role of Flight Lieutenant Gunjan Saxena.



The movie is an official Hindi remake of the Tamil film 'Kolamaavu Kokila' starring Nayanthara.



On Friday, Janhvi shared the first two posters and in both of them she's looking terrified, in the first one she pointing a gun and in the second one, she is hiding behind a table. Sharing the poster, she wrote, ''Nikal Padi hu main ek naye adventure par, GoodLuck nahi bolenge? #GoodLuckJerry streaming from 29th July on @disneyplushotstar.''

Sidhu Moose Wala's hit song '295' enters Billboard Global 200 chart

The film is helmed by Sidharth Sengupta and also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Mita Vashisht, and Neeraj Sood among others,



More details about the project have been kept under wraps. The film will release on 29th July on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Apart from this, she is also part of Mathukutty Xavier's directorial 'Mili' co-starring SUnny Kaushal, 'Dostana 2'. The film is produced by her father Boney Kapoor.