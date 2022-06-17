Sidhu Moose Wala's hit song '295' enters Billboard Global 200 chart

Indian Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala sadly passed away last month. Sidhu at the age of 28 become a worldwide celebrated figure with his high-beat songs and rapping skills. Now, days after his death giving his millions of fans another moment to cherish his legacy, the late singer has made history as he becomes the first Punjabi singer to make it to the Billboard Global 200 Chart.



His super hit song '295', which was released last year in July has been placed at 154 on the global music chart. This is also his first song which has entered the global chart of Billboard.



Soon after the news spread, his fans on social media remembered the star and wrote, "Legends never die"



However, this is not the first time when he and his songs have been recognised on a global scale. Earlier, his debut album 'PBX 1', took the 66th on Billboard Canadian Albums chart and in 2019, his single '47' was ranked on the UK Singles Chart.



Regarded as one of the greatest Punjabi artists of his generation, who brought Punjabi artists and singing talent into mainstream music. However,

the Canada-based singer was quite active in politics and also faced backlash was promoting gun culture and violence in the youth through his songs.



The late Punjabi singer was shot dead on May 29. Few arrests have been made in relation to his murder.