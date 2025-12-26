/Jana Nayagan: Audio launch of Thalapathy Vijay starrer to happen in Malaysia? Here's the truth

Thalapathy Vijay starrer Jana Nayagan is one of the most anticipated films, and fans are already eager to see the star on the big screen after a long time. Reports of the film's grand audio taking place in Malaysia are doing the rounds. Let's delve into it to know more details about it.

When will the audio launch of Jana Nayagan happen?

According to reports, the grand audio launch of Jana Nayagan will be taking place tomorrow, ie, December 27, in Malaysia. Reportedly, the historic Bukit National Stadium in Kuala Lumpur has been selected as the venue, and plans have been made for nearly 80,000 fans to attend the event.

