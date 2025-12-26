/Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri box office: How much did Kartik Aaryan-Ananya Panday starrer earn on day 1?

Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday's latest romance saga, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri was released in cinemas on the occasion of Christmas Eve, ie, December 25. However, with the Dhurandhar wave, which has been breaking records at the box office. But how much did the romantic comedy Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri earn on day one?

Box office report of Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri

According to a report by Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 7.25 crore on day one. The film had an overall 34.56% Hindi occupancy on Thursday, December 25. Reportedly, the highest has been reported in Jaipur (60.75%), followed by Chennai (45.25%), the National Capital Region (43.50%) and Mumbai (43.35)."

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri review

As per WION's Shomini Sen, "Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri may have been a good idea on paper – addressing issues of familial responsibility for Gen Z – but the film’s execution level falters at many levels, making it look stale. You have seen Kartik playing a cocky Ray Mehra before; there is nothing new that Ananya as Rumi Singh offers. Wished they had spent more time creating a more detailed story with proper character sketches instead of creating a long, complicated title like Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri.

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri ultimately feels recycled—loudly self-aware, lightly progressive, but ultimately unwilling to challenge its own comfort zone and sticking to cliches. One really doesn’t know what makes Ray and Rumi fall in love. There isn’t any spark between them. Ray comes out to be loud and annoying throughout their Croatia trip, while Rumi seems too flaky. There are barely any moments where the two are shown to connect emotionally. It is an odd pair that you don’t want to root for.

The movie is directed by Sameer Vidwans, who has previously worked with Kartik on the 2023 comedy Satyaprem Ki Katha. The film follows the journey of Ray (Kartik Aaryan) and Rumi (Ananya Panday).