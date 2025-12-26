/New Friday OTT Releases (December 26, 2025): Stranger Things 5, Cashero, Revolver Rita- 5 New movies & shows releasing on Netflix, ZEE5 and more

The last Friday of 2025 has a slew of amazing shows to binge-watch. From the finale season of the most-watched series, Stranger Things Season 5, to an obsessive romantic love story, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, and comedy action, Revolver Rita and more.
Be it in a mood to watch a romantic drama or a suspenseful crime thriller, with New Year around the corner, here are some amazing shows on the streaming platforms you can watch from the comfort of your home. Check out the list, i.e., Stranger Things season 5 finale episode to Ek Deewane ki Deewaniyat and Revolver Rita.
Where to watch: Netflix
The finale episode of the most anticipated thriller is summing up with Eleven and her friends. It follows the group to fight off one last time against Henry Creel as Vecna, Mr. Whatsit, and 01 of Dr. Brenner. In Vol 1, Will Byer developed power, and on the other hand, Eleven is sharpening her edges for the final confrontation of closing the gates forever.
Where to watch: Netflix
After the theatrical run, the comedy action movie featuring Keerthi Suresh is coming on OTT. It centres on a woman, Rita, who works at a fast-food shop with her mother and two sisters. The dynamic turn comes when her life is dragged into chaos when her family accidentally kills a powerful gangster.
Where to watch: Netflix
Seymour Hersh, an investigative journalist who has led the way in American political journalism, is the main subject of the documentary. He is on the verge of disclosing military and government secrets by using his notes and documents.
Where to watch: Netflix
A Korean superhero drama series follows Kang Sang-woong, played by Lee Junho, a modest government employee. His life came with a drastic change when he suddenly gained superpowers. But the real twist unveils that his physical strength depends upon the amount of cash he carries in his pocket.
Where to watch: ZEE5
Featuring Harshvardhan Rane as Vikramaditya Bhonsle in the obsessive romantic thriller. He is the son of a powerful politician. He falls in love with a famous movie star, Ada Randhawa (Sonam Bajwa). The love turns into a dangerous obsession when Vikram becomes obsessed with her and wants to get Ada at any cost.