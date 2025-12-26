/New Friday OTT Releases (December 26, 2025): Stranger Things 5, Cashero, Revolver Rita- 5 New movies & shows releasing on Netflix, ZEE5 and more

Where to watch: Netflix

The finale episode of the most anticipated thriller is summing up with Eleven and her friends. It follows the group to fight off one last time against Henry Creel as Vecna, Mr. Whatsit, and 01 of Dr. Brenner. In Vol 1, Will Byer developed power, and on the other hand, Eleven is sharpening her edges for the final confrontation of closing the gates forever.