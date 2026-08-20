/Jagamae Sangeetham OTT: When will Prakash Raj, Madhubala, Meka Srikanth’s musical drama stream online?

Prakash Raj, Madhubala and Meka Srikanth starrer Jagamae Sangeetham is gearing up for its worldwide OTT premiere soon. The Telugu musical drama is inspired by Prime Video’s Hindi original Bandish Bandits, but shifts its focus from Hindustani classical music to the rich traditions of Carnatic music.

When and where can you watch Jagamae Sangeetham?

Jagamae Sangeetham is scheduled to premiere exclusively on Prime Video on September 4 in India and over 240 countries and territories worldwide in Telugu with English subtitles and dubs in Tamil.

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Inspired by Prime Video’s Original Hindi series Bandish Bandits, Jagamae Sangeetham is created and directed by Palnati Surya Pratap and produced by Sushmita Konidela. Much like Bandish Bandits, it uses music as a way to explore relationships, ambition and generational conflicts, while telling a story rooted in Telugu culture and Carnatic musical traditions.

"Jagamae Sangeetham is a deeply moving story that celebrates the emotional power of music while exploring universal themes of family, legacy, and self-discovery,” said Nikhil Madhok, Director and Head of SVOD Originals, Prime Video India.

In addition, producer Sushmita Konidela said, "From the outset, our vision for Jagamae Sangeetham was to tell a story where music is not merely part of the world but becomes the emotional language through which a family expresses what it cannot always put into words: love, conflict, longing, pride, hope, and ultimately healing."

All about Jagamae Sangeetham

The musical drama is written by Vangala Surya Manoj, Shravani Samudrala, and A.R. Prabhav, with music composed by Vishal Chandrasekar, whose musical score serves as the backbone of the series, bringing its rich emotional world to life through soulful compositions that beautifully weave together the traditions of Carnatic music with a contemporary sound.