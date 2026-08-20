/Harry and Meghan moving back to UK: 'Well I wasn't expecting this..' say netizens as memes flood in

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are moving back to Britain. It’s a headline no one imagined, but it’s happening. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are reportedly returning to the UK with their children, Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, for an extended period - not permanently. The decision is surprising given how the couple have spoken out about royal life after Harry’s marriage to Meghan.

It wasn’t just Meghan’s struggles they spoke about. Harry too revealed shocking details about his family and life as a working royal.

Harry and Meghan's return to UK: How netizens are reacting?

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Meghan and Harry’s decision to come back has not only sparked conversation among royal watchers, but also across social media. Soon after news of the Prince and his family broke, many people refused to believe it. Others started reacting with hilarious takes. Some even started creating AI videos featuring Meghan and Harry reacting to the news. While some said they wanted to “build bridges,” others joked that they might need financial assistance.

Reactions are pouring in over Meghan and Harry’s decision to return, after they wanted a private life away from the media glare.

Over the years, several theories claimed that Harry never loved living across the pond. Writting on this, one user commented,''This proves to me Harry hated living in the US, and now he and meghan Markle are crawling back to the UK. They gonna see in 4k that the world is Team Prince William and Catherine Princess of Wales. Meghan will be seething. 🤣🤣🤣🤣.''

Third user wrote,''Well DAMN! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle really know how to break the internet!''

''So prince harry & Megan are leaving & going back where they belong.'' one user wrote.

I’m laughing soooooo hard. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣.'' another user wrote.

Why are Harry and Meghan returning to the UK?