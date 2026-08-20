/Is King Charles’ cancer the reason behind Harry and Meghan’s UK return?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly making a U-turn from the US and returning to the UK with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, according to multiple reports.

The bombshell move, which few saw coming this year, comes six years after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down from royal duties and left Britain in 2020.

The couple built a life in California, but reports now claim they are moving back to Harry’s homeland, London.

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Why are Harry, Meghan and family moving back to the UK?

Since leaving royal life, Harry and Meghan have lived in the US. But news of their reported return has sparked questions about the reason behind it. Is it a new project, or is King Charles the reason?

The timing is notable as it comes weeks after the couple reportedly spent time with the King. While nothing has been officially confirmed, a source close to Page Six claims that King Charles is behind the move.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are moving back to be closer to King Charles, and ''to ensure their children build relationships with family,'' sources told Page Six.

While the move may be aimed at bringing the children closer to their royal family, relations between Harry and Prince William are reportedly still strained. The Prince of Wales is said to be refusing to speak to his younger brother.

On July 10, King Charles reunited with Harry, Meghan and their two children at his country estate, Highgrove House. Queen Camilla was also present.

“The queen was there for a reason,” royal writer Robert Jobson told us: “To make sure that everything was witnessed.”

Charles, 77, is suffering from cancer, and during an interview with the BBC in 2025, Harry pointed out how that “life is precious,” adding that he doesn’t “know how much longer” Charles, has left following the diagnosis.