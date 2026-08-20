/Long before the MCU, Robert Downey Jr and Marisa Tomei once played a couple on screen

Robert Downey Jr and Marisa Tomei have a pre-Marvel Cinematic Universe connection that goes back almost a decade before, where they had a different relation on screen. The two Hollywood stars who have been part of Marvel as Tony Stark and now as Doctor Doom, and Aunt May goes back to 1994, where they had played a couple in a film. Let's delve in to know more.

What role and which film have Robert Downey Jr and Marisa Tomei been part of?

Before Robert Downey Jr. became synonymous with Tony Stark and Marisa Tomei stepped into the role of Aunt May, the two actors had already shared a romantic storyline on the big screen. In 1994, Downey Jr. and Tomei starred together in Norman Jewison’s romantic comedy Only You. Tomei played Faith Corvatch, a woman who has believed since childhood that her destined soulmate is a man named Damon Bradley. Her belief begins with a Ouija board and is reinforced years later by a fortune teller.

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Years later, right before she is set to marry another man, she hears that a man named Damon Bradley is flying to Venice, Italy. She abandons her wedding and flies to Italy to find him. Peter Wright, a charming man, meets Faith in Italy and falls in love with her, pretending to be Damon Bradley to win her heart before the real truth catches up with them.

Marvel connection of Robert Downey Jr and Marisa Tomei

Decades after playing romantic leads in Only You, Downey and Tomei reunited in the MCU (Captain America: Civil War and Spider-Man: Homecoming) as Tony Stark and Aunt May. Interestingly, their previous pairing in Only You was even referenced in Civil War, with Tony’s flirtatious interaction with Aunt May serving as a nod to the fact that Downey Jr. and Tomei had previously played romantic partners.

All about Robert Downey Jr and Marisa Tomei

Robert Downey Jr, born in New York City to filmmaker Robert Downey Sr, is known for making one of Hollywood's greatest career comebacks. After early critical acclaim and an Oscar nomination for Chaplin (1992), his career stalled due to severe struggles with substance abuse. He rebuilt his life and achieved global superstardom by starring as Tony Stark in Iron Man (2008), anchoring the Marvel Cinematic Universe and later winning an Academy Award for Oppenheimer (2023). He will be next seen playing the role of Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday.