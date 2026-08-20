/Rajpal Yadav reacts to backlash around Rs 9 crore cheque bounce case, says 'No one can buy me for money'

For months, Rajpal Yadav has been at the centre of controversy after being linked to a Rs 9 crore cheque-bounce case, sparking intense discussion and criticism on social media. As trolling and speculation surrounding the matter continue to grow, the actor has finally broken his silence, saying a legal dispute should not overshadow his decades-long contribution to Indian cinema and the reputation he has built over the years.

Rajpal Yadav responds to online trolls

While speaking to ANI, Rajpal Yadav addressed the criticism he has faced over his Rs 9 crore cheque-bounce case. Speaking about his acting career, the Bhooth Bangla star said, “I am dedicated to my career. I am an art student of Indian cinema. If I owe money to 100-200 people in the last 30-40 years, from the village to here, then it will reach their homes. It doesn't matter, because I know where it is. But I would like to say that when the fund is in trouble, how can they bet on the artist's entire biodata?”

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Also Read: Rajpal Yadav gets 3 months in jail in Rs 9 crore cheque bounce case

He further explained his situation, saying, “Rajpal Yadav, whether in trouble or in good times, gets 500 selfies clicked at every airport. Rajpal is such a responsible actor. No one can buy me for 5 crore, 10 crore, 100 crore, or 250 crore because I have been sold in the name of art since childhood. No one can buy me for money. Believe me on this,” Yadav said.

He further continued, “If cheques are in circulation, it means agreements were made. That itself is proof of honesty, whether for guarantee or security. Money doesn't belong to one kitchen alone; the kitchens of 140 crore people in this country depend on circulating money.”

The actor’s remarks come after his conviction in multiple cheque-bounce cases attracted significant attention. In July 2026, the Delhi High Court upheld his conviction and sentenced him to three months’ imprisonment in each of seven cases.

Also Read: Rajpal Yadav sentenced to 3 months jail in cheque bounce case

Rajpal Yadav's Rs 9 crore cheque bounce case

It all started in 2010, when the Bollywood actor took a loan of Rs 5 crore from Murali Projects Pvt Ltd for his directorial debut, Ata Pata Laapata. When the film flopped, Yadav failed to repay the company, which led the owner of Murali Projects to proceed with legal action against the actor for a bounced cheque and penalties, pushing the debt to nearly Rs 9 crore.

During the conviction proceedings, Rajpal Yadav served a brief time in Tihar Jail in February 2026 after the Delhi High Court ordered him to surrender following repeated failures to clear a long-standing loan default and cheque-bounce case.

In July 2026, the Delhi High Court sentenced the actor to three months of simple imprisonment in each of seven cheque-bounce cases tied to a Rs 9-crore debt dispute.