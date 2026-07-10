/Rajpal Yadav sentenced to 3 months jail in cheque bounce case

A big setback for actor Rajpal Yadav in the cheque bounce case. On Friday, July 10. Yadav has again been sentenced to three months in jail by the Delhi High Court. In February, he was released from jail on interim bail.
In February, Rajpal Yadav was released from jail in Delhi on an interim bail.
A big setback for actor Rajpal Yadav in the cheque bounce case. On Friday, July 10. Yadav has again been sentenced to three months in jail by the Delhi High Court. In February, he was released from jail on interim bail.