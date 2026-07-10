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Rajpal Yadav sentenced to 3 months jail in cheque bounce case

Pragati Awasthi
Edited By Pragati Awasthi
Published: Jul 10, 2026, 15:24 IST | Updated: Jul 10, 2026, 15:24 IST
Rajpal Yadav sentenced to 3 months jail in cheque bounce case

Picture of Rajpal Yadav Photograph: (X)

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In February, Rajpal Yadav was released from jail in Delhi on an interim bail. 

A big setback for actor Rajpal Yadav in the cheque bounce case. On Friday, July 10. Yadav has again been sentenced to three months in jail by the Delhi High Court. In February, he was released from jail on interim bail.

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Pragati Awasthi

Pragati Awasthi

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Pragati Awasthi

Pragati Awasthi is an entertainment industry expert with over three years of experience covering celebrity profiles, conducting in-depth interviews, writing reviews, and analysing ...Read More

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