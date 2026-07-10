/Delhi HC sentences Rajpal Yadav to 3 months in jail in cheque bounce case; Timeline of the legal battle

Months after actor Rajpal Yadav made headlines due to a Rs 9 crore cheque bounce case, the legal battle has reached a crucial turning point. On July 10, the Delhi High Court upheld his conviction in multiple cheque bounce cases and sentenced the actor to three months in jail.

Delhi HC sentences Rajpal Yadav to 3 months in jail

On July 10 (Friday), the Delhi High Court delivered its verdict on a batch of petitions filed by Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav challenging his conviction in multiple cheque-bounce cases linked to his directorial debut in 2010. Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma pronounced the verdict in a batch of seven cases filed against Yadav by M/s Murli Projects Private Limited.

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After an emotional appeal made by Yadav and his wife, Radha Yadav, the court reached its decision and ordered Yadav to pay Rs 1.05 crore in each case. His wife, Radha Rajpal Yadav, was ordered to pay a fine of over Rs 5 lakh in each case.

What did the court say?

During the hearing, the High Court expressed dissatisfaction over Yadav's shifting stance. The court observed, “Opportunities were granted to honour the settlement. He (Yadav) and his counsel made several statements and assurances, and despite these repeated opportunities and assurances, he failed to honour the undertakings.

Appearing for the complainant company, advocate Avneet Singh Sikka argued that Yadav had already accepted his conviction and could not now avoid liability. He further continued that the revision petition filed in 2024 involved an unexplained delay of 1,894 days and lacked sufficient grounds for condonation.

Timeline of the legal battle

2010: Rajpal Yadav and his wife, Radha Yadav, borrowed Rs 5 crore from a Delhi-based company, Murli Projects Pvt Ltd, to fund his directorial debut, Ata Pata Laapata. However, the film failed at the box office, leading to repayment issues and multiple cheque bounce cases. The Indian actor faced severe financial strain and was unable to repay the loan. Over time, with interest and penalties, the total outstanding amount reached nearly Rs 9 crore.

2018: Over the years, the matter escalated into a prolonged legal battle. M/S Murli Projects Pvt Ltd filed a case against Rajpal Yadav under the Negotiable Instruments Act. The actor and his wife were found guilty under section 138, and the actor was sentenced to six months in prison.

February 2026: After repeatedly failing to honour his payment commitments and undertakings to the court, the High Court withdrew the leniency and ordered the actor to surrender. He was officially surrendered to authorities at Tihar Jail in New Delhi to begin serving his sentence.

Rajpal Yadav gets bail, Feb 2026: Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav was granted interim bail by the Delhi High Court after he deposited Rs 1.5 crore in the bank account of the complainant, M/s Murali Projects Pvt Ltd.

April 2026: During the April 2 hearing, the court suggested a settlement figure of Rs 6 crore, which Yadav declined, explaining severe financial and professional losses suffered after the release of his directorial debut.