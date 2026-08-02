/Jacqueline Fernandez's Jugni row takes a new turn: Singer Sonu Thukral files complaint, alleges AI-made clip

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez is at the centre of a fresh controversy surrounding her recently released song “Jugni.” Released on July 15, the song sparked debate online after a viral clip drew attention to an alleged wardrobe malfunction scene featuring the actress. Soon after the clip took the internet by storm and went viral, leading netizens to criticise the makers, Punjabi singer Sonu Thukral approached the Delhi Police and filed a complaint, claiming that the content was AI-generated, adding a new twist to the growing row over the track.

Sonu Thukral files complaint over song "Jugni"

Sonu Thukral, the co-singer behind the viral track “Jugni,” took to Instagram and shared a picture of himself standing next to a police officer, with the complaint in his hand. In the caption, he wrote, “I have filed a police complaint regarding my song ‘Jugni.’ The clip has also been edited using AI, and the AI-generated version is being circulated further. I will talk about it publicly soon.”

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As of now, Jacqueline Fernandez has not issued any official statement regarding the viral video or the controversy surrounding the song. The other members associated with “Jugni” have also not made any statement on the matter so far.

What is the controversy around Jacqueline Fernandez’s song “Jugni”?

The controversy began on July 15, when the official music video for “Jugni,” starring Jacqueline Fernandez and sung by B Praak and Sonu Thukral, was released on YouTube. Soon after the song reached audiences, social media users began sharing screenshots of Fernandez’s dance moves, where an alleged wardrobe malfunction appeared visible.

The backlash around the track continued to grow, with several netizens criticising the makers for promoting vulgarity. After days of criticism, the makers reportedly made changes and blurred the scenes, which viewers pointed out.