/Jacqueline Fernandez' first look at Cannes, stuns in gorgeous black dress; see pics

Jacqueliene Fernandez has officially arrived in Cannes, and as expected, her first appearance is nothing short of spectacular. Making a striking statement at the prestigious Miracles Gala.

For the special evening, Jacqueliene stepped out in a stunning black mini couture dress by Caroline Couture, a look that perfectly balanced elegance with modern glamour. The strapless silhouette featured intricate, textured detailing throughout, giving the ensemble a rich dimensional finish while maintaining a sleek, structured appeal.

The fitted design accentuated her silhouette beautifully, while the shorter hemline added a bold, youthful edge to the otherwise classic couture moment.

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Elevating the look further, Jacqueliene paired the ensemble with exquisite jewellery from Chopard, bringing in just the right touch of timeless luxury. The diamonds added brilliance to her all-black look, making it effortlessly red carpet ready.

The Miracles Gala, one of the most exclusive evenings at the Cannes Film Festival, saw an impressive guest list including global names like Bella Hadid, Demi Moore, Adriana Lima, among others, making Jacqueliene Fernandez emerging as the only Indian celebrity to attend the celebrated soirée this year.

The gala unveiled Caroline’s Couture 2026 collection along with Chopard’s new Red Carpet High Jewellery collection, making it one of the most anticipated fashion evenings at Cannes this year.

Over the years. Jacqueline has been a regular at the international event for several years now and has been wearing stunning sartorial pieces and consistently delivering memorable style moments on global platforms, and this Cannes appearance is yet another example.