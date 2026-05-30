/Jacqueline Fernandez charged in Rs 200 crore extortion case linked to conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez's legal troubles are not over. With her links with alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, she has been reportedly charged in the Enforcement Directorate's money laundering case arising from the Rs 200-crore extortion scandal. However, she has got a major relief in the Delhi Police's MCOCA case linked to alleged conman Chandrashekhar, with the court's order on charges not naming her as an accused, but only as one of the witnesses.

On Saturday (May 30), the Patiala House Court ordered charges to be framed against conman Chandrasekhar, his wife Leena Maria Paul, Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez, and others in a money laundering case linked to the alleged Rs 200 extortion from Aditi Singh.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

"I conclude that prima facie, there is sufficient material on record based upon which a strong suspicion is raised against all accused persons namely, Sukesh Chandrasekhar, Leena Maria Paul alias Leena Paulose, Deepak Ramnani, Pradeep Ramdanee, B. Mohanraj, Arun Muthu, D. Kamlesh Kothari, Pinky Irani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Singh, Dharam Singh Meena, Mahender Prasad Sundriyal, Sunder Bora, Komal Poddar (15) Jitender Narula, Avinash Kumar, Jai Prakash Singhal, for which said accused persons have to be charged with offence under section 3 of PMLA, punishable under section 4 of PMLA," said ASJ Prashant Sharma while framing charges in the money laundering case.



The court has summoned all the accused persons on June 3.

How is Jacqueline involved in this case? Read details

This is significant because Jacqueline's name has long been linked to the high-profile ₹200-crore extortion case. While in the MCOCA case, she had not been placed in the dock as an accused, the Enforcement Directorate has taken a different view in its money laundering probe.

In the ED case, Jacqueline has been accused of knowingly receiving expensive gifts allegedly purchased from the earnings of Chandrashekhar's alleged extortion racket

Fernandez has consistently denied all allegations, stating she was unaware of Sukesh’s criminal history. The Enforcement Directorate filed a chargesheet on August 17, 2022, naming her as an accused in the case linked to conman Chandrasekhar. In its supplementary chargesheet, the ED alleged that Fernandez received gifts worth Rs 5.71 crore from Sukesh, but is “trying to justify herself that she was in fact the victim of manipulative actions by Sukesh”.