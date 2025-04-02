The highly anticipated third season of HBO Max's House of the Dragon has officially begun filming in the UK. Showrunner Ryan Condal recently shared insights into the upcoming season and addressed George R.R. Martin’s criticism of the show.

Based on Martin’s novel Fire & Blood, the series chronicles the Targaryen civil war known as the Dance of the Dragons, a brutal conflict that shaped the history of Westeros and set the stage for Game of Thrones.

George R.R. Martin’s criticism

In his Not a Blog LiveJournal, Martin expressed disappointment over House of the Dragon, particularly its omission of key characters from the books.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Condal responded to Martin’s remarks:

"It was disappointing. I will simply say I've been a fan of A Song of Ice and Fire for almost 25 years now, and working on the show has been truly one of the great privileges of, not only my career as a writer but my life as a fan of science fiction and fantasy. George himself is a monument, a literary icon in addition to a personal hero of mine, and was heavily influential on me coming up as a writer."

What to expect in season 3

Despite the criticism, Condal expressed excitement for Season 3, calling it the show’s most ambitious yet:

"This is certainly our biggest season to date, both in terms of ambition and just the practical size—the amount of sets. We're creating that narrative parabola here and starting to come down into, if not the endgame."

The first two seasons of House of the Dragon are currently streaming on Max.

