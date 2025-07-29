/Is Shrek's 'Donkey' spinoff in the works? Eddie Murphy drops major hints, reveals update about fifth installment

American fantasy comedy animated film Shrek has always been one of the most loved shows. Based on picture book of same name by William Steig, the first part of the popular franchise was released in 2001 and since then three sequels and two spin-off have already been released. Actor Eddie Murphy, who had given voice for one of the popular characters Donkey, has spilled the beans on the fifth installment and upcoming spin-offs of Shrek.

What did Eddie Murphy reveal about upcoming Shrek projects?

As per reports, Eddie Murphy was asked about Shrek 5 when he was promoting his upcoming film The Pickup. He said to Screenrant, "We're still in the booth and literally, we're still doing Shrek." Eddie revealed that there will be a spin-off film on character Donkey. He stated, "We start in September on Donkey-we're doing a Donkey one and that'll be released three years from now. But, we're about two years into Shrek 5."

He further said, "Donkey's going to be like how Puss in Boots had his own movie, Donkey's going to have his own movie. His own little story with his dragon wife and his kids that are half-dragon and half-donkeys. They've written this funny story. We're doing that, starting that in September."

However, production house DreamWorks is yet to confirm or reveal latest projects of Shrek 5 and other spin-off projects.

All about Shrek franchise

Shrek is based on the 1990 children's picture book Shrek by William Steig. The film revolves around Shrek, an green ogre, his wife Fiona and Donkey and their adventures in life with every sequel.

With the success of the first part, production house DreamWorks Animation released Shrek 2 in 2000, Shrek the Third in 2007 and Shrek Forever After in 2010. They had also released two spin-off films, Puss in Boots in 2011 and Puss in Boots: The Last Wish in 2022.

Also Read : Jaime Lee Curtis prepping to retire from Hollywood? Actress spills the beans