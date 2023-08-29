Irina Shayk poses topless as she spends a day at the beach with ex Bradley Cooper

In the photos, Shayk can be seen ditching her bikini top, wearing only the bottoms with a black sweatshirt tied around her waist. She’s seen standing on large boulders and smiling at the camera. Shayk also shared pictures of herself lounging on the rocky shores. In a black-and-white selfie, the model stares down the camera while lying on the beach. In other snaps, she can be seen covering her chest with her hand and soaking up the sun.

Shayk revealed that Cooper had joined her on her day out at the beach. Cooper would be seen lying back in a kayak shirtless, covering his eyes from the sun.



The former couple reportedly broke up in the summer of 2019 but remained friends. They share a six-year-old daughter together.

Irina Shayk's posts with Cooper come amid rumours of the model dating NFL star Tom Brady.



In July, the retired NFL star was spotted cozying up with Shayk in his car after she spent the night at a Los Angeles home where he was staying.



Brady, who recently separated from his wife Gisele Bunchen, was photographed picking up Shayk at the Hotel Bel-Air before the pair returned to the house for the night. The NFL player was photographed caressing the model's face as they walked towards the former's home.



A source told PEOPLE that the two "have been in touch for a few weeks," adding that "there is a spark" between them. Both Brady and Shayk have remained mum about their relationship status so far.