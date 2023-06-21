Richard Gere, Vikas Khanna Join Indian PM Narendra Modi in Yoga Day celebrations in New York
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on his inaugural official state visit to the United States, signifying a momentous occasion for India's diplomatic relations and global prominence. President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden have extended an invitation for a reception at the esteemed White House in honour of Modi. However, prior to this grand event, a momentous International Yoga Day ceremony is taking place at the United Nations headquarters in New York. Distinguished figures, including esteemed personalities like Richard Gere, unite with Modi to commemorate this global celebration that illuminates the physical, mental, and spiritual advantages of practicing yoga—an ancient Indian discipline that encompasses diverse physical postures (asanas), breathing techniques (pranayama), and meditation.
#WATCH | Richard Gere arrives at the UN HQ in New York to take part in the Yoga Day event led by PM Narendra Modi.— ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2023
"...It is a very nice feeling here today," he says. pic.twitter.com/vbpDnYZ5O6
Here are the notables that we will get to see at the event:
Richard Gere
Well-known American actor, humanitarian, and activist was seen arriving at the venue in a video shared by news agency ANI. Gere has portrayed a wide range of characters in films such as Pretty Woman, An Officer and a Gentleman, Chicago, and American Gigolo. Gere is also known for his philanthropic work, particularly in relation to issues such as homelessness, Tibet, and HIV/AIDS awareness. "It is a very nice feeling here today," he told ANI.
Csaba Korosi
Csaba Korosi is a prominent figure known for his expertise in the field of international relations and diplomacy. A Hungarian native has made significant contributions as a diplomat, strategist, and policy advisor.
Eric Adams
Eric Adams is a well-known political figure and public servant. He has held various positions in government and is currently serving as a prominent political leader. He is currently the mayor of New York City.
Amina J. Mohammed
Amina J. Mohammed is a respected leader and diplomat. She has held significant roles in the United Nations, and is currently serving as the Deputy Secretary-General. She is recognised for her commitment to sustainable development, gender equality, and social progress.
Vala Afshar
Vala Afshar is a recognised thought leader in the field of technology and business. As a prominent executive and author, he has made significant contributions to the understanding and application of digital transformation, innovation, and the future of work.
Jay Shetty
Jay Shetty is a popular British motivational speaker, author, and former monk. He has gained a substantial following through his inspirational videos and writings, where he shares insights on personal development, mindfulness, and finding purpose in life.
Vikas Khanna
Vikas Khanna is a renowned chef, restaurateur, and cookbook author. He has achieved international acclaim for his culinary skills and innovative approach to Indian cuisine. Khanna is recognised for his commitment to food as a means of social change, his philanthropic work in addressing hunger and malnutrition, and his efforts to promote Indian culinary traditions on a global scale.
Mike Hayes
Mike Hayes is a respected business executive and leader. With extensive experience in various industries, Hayes has held prominent positions in companies and organisations, demonstrating expertise in strategic planning, organisational management, and operational excellence.
Britt Kelly Slabinski
Britt Kelly Slabinski is a decorated military veteran and former member of the United States Navy SEALs.
Francisco D'Souza
Francisco D'Souza is a prominent Indian-American business leader and entrepreneur. He co-founded one of the world's leading technology services and consulting companies, Cognizant, and under his leadership, the company has achieved remarkable success and global recognition.
Colleen Saidman Yee
Colleen Saidman Yee is a highly regarded yoga instructor and author. With a deep understanding of yoga philosophy and practice, Yee has been dedicated to sharing the transformative power of yoga with others.
