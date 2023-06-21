Richard Gere, Vikas Khanna Join Indian PM Narendra Modi in Yoga Day celebrations in New York

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on his inaugural official state visit to the United States, signifying a momentous occasion for India's diplomatic relations and global prominence. President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden have extended an invitation for a reception at the esteemed White House in honour of Modi. However, prior to this grand event, a momentous International Yoga Day ceremony is taking place at the United Nations headquarters in New York. Distinguished figures, including esteemed personalities like Richard Gere, unite with Modi to commemorate this global celebration that illuminates the physical, mental, and spiritual advantages of practicing yoga—an ancient Indian discipline that encompasses diverse physical postures (asanas), breathing techniques (pranayama), and meditation.

Here are the notables that we will get to see at the event:

Richard Gere

Well-known American actor, humanitarian, and activist was seen arriving at the venue in a video shared by news agency ANI. Gere has portrayed a wide range of characters in films such as Pretty Woman, An Officer and a Gentleman, Chicago, and American Gigolo. Gere is also known for his philanthropic work, particularly in relation to issues such as homelessness, Tibet, and HIV/AIDS awareness. "It is a very nice feeling here today," he told ANI.

Csaba Korosi

Csaba Korosi is a prominent figure known for his expertise in the field of international relations and diplomacy. A Hungarian native has made significant contributions as a diplomat, strategist, and policy advisor.

Eric Adams

Eric Adams is a well-known political figure and public servant. He has held various positions in government and is currently serving as a prominent political leader. He is currently the mayor of New York City.

Amina J. Mohammed

Amina J. Mohammed is a respected leader and diplomat. She has held significant roles in the United Nations, and is currently serving as the Deputy Secretary-General. She is recognised for her commitment to sustainable development, gender equality, and social progress.

Vala Afshar

Vala Afshar is a recognised thought leader in the field of technology and business. As a prominent executive and author, he has made significant contributions to the understanding and application of digital transformation, innovation, and the future of work.

Jay Shetty

Jay Shetty is a popular British motivational speaker, author, and former monk. He has gained a substantial following through his inspirational videos and writings, where he shares insights on personal development, mindfulness, and finding purpose in life.