Inside Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal bewitching Haldi ceremony

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot in the most secretive way. Now, after taking the Internet by storm with their adorable wedding pictures, the newlyweds have been sharing more beautiful moments from their grand wedding.

Two days after tying the knot at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan, Katrina and Vicky shared some breathtaking pictures from their Haldi ceremony.



Taking to her Instagram account, Katrina shared a series of snaps featuring her, Vicky and other family members.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, ''Shukr. Sabr. Khushi.''

In the pictures, both Vicky and Katrina are having a gala time with their family and friends. In one picture, Katrina is applying Haldi on Vicky and the picture definitely made us go aww.

For the ceremony, Katrina is wearing a beautiful cream lehenga and is covered with flowers while Vicky could be seen shirtless and in a white kurta in other pictures.

Vicky also shared some fun-filled photos from the ceremony. In the photos, Vicky is wearing a kurta and his father is applying turmeric on his face and both are smiling.



The couple tied the knot according to Hindu rituals in the presence of close family and friends. After getting hitched, Vicky, himself shared the breathtaking images from their intimate wedding.



''Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together. 🙏🏽❤️,'' Vicky captioned the post.



The pre-wedding festivities commenced on December 7. The couple had their mehendi, followed by haldi and sangeet on December 8.

A day after the wedding, Katrina and Vicky left Jaipur on a private chartered flight.