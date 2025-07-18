/Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2025: Tillotama Shome starrer Baksho Bondi's screening to commence the ceremony

Bengali film Baksho Bondi, which was to premiere at the 75th Berlin International Film Festival, will now open the ceremony of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2025. The film stars renowned actress Tilottama Shome, who has also produced the film along with Jam Sarbh. It is directed by Tanushree Das and Saumyananda Sahi, who also marked their directorial debut.

All about the opening night of IFFM

The opening night of IFFM is scheduled for August 14 in Melbourne, which is based on the tone of the festival's celebration, which is bold, layered, and features deep human stories from India. On describing the film's journey. Tillotama Shome said, "Baksho Bondi is incredibly close to my heart.

Playing Maya was a lesson in listening to silences, in discovering strength in small acts, and in understanding how quiet resilience shapes women’s lives in a world that often overlooks them."

She also said that after the Berlin premiere, Maya's story in Melbourne feels special because of the incredible strength and spirit of inclusion that radiates from Mitu, the festival director of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne.

For the unversed, Baksho Bondi tells the story of Maya, who is set against the backdrop of a dusty Kolkata suburb, and is a powerful narrative of love, resilience, and the quiet strength of a working woman. The film also featured Chandan Bisht, Sayan Karmkar, and Suman Saha.

What do we know about IFFM?

The festival will begin on August 14 and will conclude on August 24, with the awards night taking place on August 15. As per the official site, this year's guests are Aamir Khan, Ashwini Iyer Tiwari, Devi Dang, Kishore Dang, Lisa Mishra, Malaika Arora, Molshri, Reena Dang, Sohum Kundu, Tanmaya Shekhar, and Vir Das.