Indian actor Prithviraj sustains injury at a film set, to undergo surgery

Popular Indian actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, mostly known for doing Malayalam films, met with an accident at a film set on Sunday. Prithviraj Sukumaran was reportedly shooting for Vilayath Buddha in Idukki. The actor will undergo a keyhole surgery on his injured leg on Monday.

After preliminary first aid, the actor was shifted to a nearby hospital on Sunday where the doctors advised him to undergo a keyhole surgery. The shooting for the film has been wound up and will resume once the actor returns.

According to the doctors, it will take a while for Prithviraj to return to films sets post the surgery.

On the work front, Prithviraj will next be seen in 'Aadujeevitham' which promises to be a path-breaking film. The actor released the film's trailer after it was leaked online. The pan India actor who took to social media to share the trailer with his fans, wrote, " AADUJEEVITHAM Yes, it was unintentional. No, it wasn't meant to be 'leaked' online. But I guess by now most of you know that the AADUJEEVITHAM trailer, cut exclusively for the festival circuits is online. So here it is, The AADUJEEVITHAM, The GOAT LIFE (unfinished, work in progress) trailer meant exclusively for various festivals around the world. Hope you like what you see."

He will next be seen in Prabhas-starrer Salaar as the antagonist. Directed by Prashant Neel, the film also stars Shruti Haasan. The actor will also play the antagonist in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan which stars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. Reportedly, he has also been roped in for a Dharma Productions film with Kajol and Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan but there hasn't been any official word on it.