/India's Got Latent Season 2: Last season's controversy explained; did it help or harm Samay Raina?

Many viewers are surprised by the return of India's Got Latent. The second season has been released on both YouTube and Netflix, marking a major comeback for the show that was once India's biggest digital entertainment controversy. But did the Season 1 backlash actually damage or help Samay Raina? Let's find out.

The rise of India's Got Latent and backlash

India's Got Latent was launched in 2024, and unlike the regular shows, it was filled with stand-up comedy, roasting, and unconventional acts. Within no time, it built a cult following and the clips of episodes went viral on social media. By early 2025, India's Got Latent had become one of the most talked-about shows.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

But the turning point came during an episode that featured podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia (BeerBiceps). During the show, Allahbadia asked a contestant a sexually explicit "would you rather" question involving parents.

A clip from the episode quickly took over the internet and triggered widespread criticism from audiences, activists, and public figures. As per many, the content crossed the line between edgy humour and offensive vulgarity.

The controversy further led to complaints filed in multiple states against several individuals associated with the episode, including Samay Raina, Ranveer Allahbadia, Ashish Chanchlani, and Apoorva Mukhija.

The allegations were examined and the backlash grew so intense that Samay had to remove all India's Got Latent episodes from his YouTube channel.

Samay Raina's comeback

Later, the comedian made a comeback with his stand-up special Still Alive, where he spoke candidly about how the controversy affected him. Allahbadia also issued a public apology, admitting the remark was inappropriate.

Now, Samay has bounced back with Season 2, and the first episode featured Alia Bhatt and Sharvari. Having witnessed the consequences of the previous season, he appears more conscious of potential risks in the next chapter.

Did the controversy help Samay Raina?

No doubt the backlash hurt him and caused a lot of mental trauma to him, as well as other people associated with the comedian. Episodes were removed, legal complaints piled up, and sponsors reportedly backed off. Yet, the same controversy also grew his audience.

Due to the media coverage and the debate on the internet, many people who were previously unfamiliar with Samay Raina became aware of him.