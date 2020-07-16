Iggy Azalea reveals her son's unique name

Singer Iggy Azalea whose real name is Amethyst Amelia Kelly has revealed the name of her newborn son and its matching to hers. Her son is called Onyx, the name of a precious stone just like his mother’s, Amethyst.

In an audio recording labeled "Amethyst & Onyx," Iggy is heard encouraging her child to speak to her while the baby boy coos.

Her fans soon deduced that his name is Onyx and one user wrote that the gemstone-themed names "go so well together," Iggy replied, "we besties forever."

Iggy had announced last month, "I have a son.” She said, “I kept waiting for the right time to say something but if feels like the more time passes the more I realize I'm always going to feel anxious to share news that giant with the world."

"I want to keep his life private but wanted to make it clear he is not a secret & I love him beyond words.”