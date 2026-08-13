/I'm Game: Dulquer Salmaan starrer skips Onam release, new date announced

Dulquer Salmaan's highly anticipated film I'm Game, for which fans have been eagerly waiting, might have to wait a bit longer. The thriller, which was supposed to be released on Onam, has been postponed. The makers confirmed it with a lengthy note and revealed the new release date as well. Along with a new release date, the makers are also planning a wider release across five languages.

When will Dulquer Salmaan's I'm Game release?

Dulquer Salmann's I'm Game, which is under his own banner, Wayfarer Films, took to X to announce the postponement of the release of the upcoming movie. “The game gets bigger. The release gets wider. " We understand the anticipation, and we apologise for the delay, but #IMGAME will now release worldwide on 3rd September, moving from its earlier release date of 20th August (sic),” the makers said in their official announcement.

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The team also apologised to the audience for the postponement, explaining that the additional time would allow the film to reach more markets and receive the theatrical scale they believe it wants.

Soon after the announcement of the new release date of I'm Game, fans expressed their views. One user wrote, "Game slightly delayed, but our excitement will be the same for #Imgame #DulquerSalman." Another user wrote, "Good decision, team. Now it's time for the promotions, and we know you will absolutely nail it." “Very disappointed,” wrote the third user.

All about I'm Game

I'm Game is directed by Nahas Hidhayath, who co-wrote the script with Sajeer Baba, Ismail Aboobacker and Bilal Moidu and produced by Dulquer Salmaan under the banner of Wayfarer Films. Apart from Dulquer Salmaan, the film also stars Antony Varghese, Kayadu Lohar, Samyuktha Vishwanathan, Kathir, Vinay Forrt and Parth Tiwari, among others.

The film's music, cinematography, editing, action and choreography are done by Jakes Bejoy, Jimshi Khalid, Jomon T. John, Chaman Chacko and Anbariv and Supreme Sundar and Sandy, respectively. Antony Varghese, who had previously worked with Nahas Hidhayath in RDX, was also part of the principal cast. Mysskin described his character as an antagonist in the film.