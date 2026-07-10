/Zendaya and stylist Law Roach face backlash over private jet use for The Odyssey premiere look: 'Display of selfishness...'

Zendaya, who is busy promoting her upcoming film The Odyssey is grabbing headlines for all the wrong reasons. The actress' recent appearance at the film's London premiere has become the centre of an online debate after her stylist Law Roach revealed that a private jet was used to transport her Schiaparelli Haute Couture gown all the way from Paris to London just hours after it debuted on the runway.

Netizens' reaction to Law Roach's revelation about Zendaya's The Odyssey outfit

In a video shared during Paris Couture Week, Law Roach explained that he flew to the Schiaparelli show to secure Zendaya's gown before taking it to London on a waiting private jet so she could wear it to The Odyssey premiere later that day.

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While many fashion enthusiasts praised the logistical feat, others accused the duo of being out of touch, with critics pointing to the environmental impact of using a private jet for a single outfit. One user wrote, "I'm still not over this; it's such an egregious display of selfishness. Girl wear some f***ing pajamas on the red carpet. I don't give f**k wdym you used a private jet FOR A DRESS to cross 200 miles."

Another user wrote, "Zendaya sends Law Roach + a private jet to Paris for a dress just to wear it same day at the premiere. Rules for thee, not for me. They push paper straws and AC bans on us while flying private for fashion. The rich despise us. Fame at that level requires shady s**t. Bitcoin is the one thing they can’t private-jet or celebrity-gatekeep. Opt out of their fckd-up matrix."

"I'm not getting the way people are interpreting this. he clearly says that HE chose the dress, he went to watch the fashion show and that there's a private jet waiting for HIM. do y'all really think zendaya's bossing law roach around like that??", wrote the third user.

All about Law Roach and Zendaya facing backlash over The Odyssey outfit

Zendaya's London premiere of The Odyssey on July 6, 2026, featured one of fashion's fastest runway-to-red-carpet turnarounds. Styled by Law Roach, Zendaya wore a closing look from the Schiaparelli Fall/Winter 2026/27 Haute Couture collection, flown in via private jet straight from Paris just hours after its debut.