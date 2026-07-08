/Emmy Nominations 2026 announcement | See full list here

The wait is finally over, and the nominations for the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards have been unveiled. On July 8, this year's race for television's biggest honours officially began, with The Diplomat, The Beast in Me, and The Pitt among those competing for the coveted awards. The announcement duties were carried out by Emmy winners Liza Colón-Zayas and Jeff Hiller, along with Television Academy chair Cris Abrego during a live presentation from the Wolf Theatre at the Academy's Saban Media Centre.
The winners will be announced on September 14, with Mariska Hargitay making her debut as host of the Emmy Awards, and the event will be broadcast on NBC and Peacock.
Here is the complete list of nominees for the 2026 Emmy Awards.
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
All Her Fault
The Beast in Me
Beef
DTF St. Louis
Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette
Outstanding Drama Series
Trending Stories
The Diplomat
The Gilded Age
A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms
Paradise
The Pitt
Pluribus
Slow Horses
Your Friends & Neighbors
Outstanding Reality Competition Program
Dancing with the Stars
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Survivor
Top Chef
The Traitors
Outstanding Variety Series
The Daily Show
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Saturday Night Live