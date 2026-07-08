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Emmy Nominations 2026 announcement | See full list here

Nikita Toppo
Edited By Nikita Toppo
Published: Jul 08, 2026, 21:30 IST | Updated: Jul 08, 2026, 21:30 IST
Emmy Nominations 2026 announcement | See full list here

Emmy Nominations 2026 Photograph: (AFP)

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The nominations for the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards are out, and the winners will be announced on September 14 this year. Take a look at the full list of nominees.

The wait is finally over, and the nominations for the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards have been unveiled. On July 8, this year's race for television's biggest honours officially began, with The Diplomat, The Beast in Me, and The Pitt among those competing for the coveted awards. The announcement duties were carried out by Emmy winners Liza Colón-Zayas and Jeff Hiller, along with Television Academy chair Cris Abrego during a live presentation from the Wolf Theatre at the Academy's Saban Media Centre.

The winners will be announced on September 14, with Mariska Hargitay making her debut as host of the Emmy Awards, and the event will be broadcast on NBC and Peacock.

Here is the complete list of nominees for the 2026 Emmy Awards.

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Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

All Her Fault
The Beast in Me
Beef
DTF St. Louis
Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette

Outstanding Drama Series

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The Diplomat
The Gilded Age
A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms
Paradise
The Pitt
Pluribus
Slow Horses
Your Friends & Neighbors

Outstanding Reality Competition Program


Dancing with the Stars
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Survivor
Top Chef
The Traitors

Outstanding Variety Series


The Daily Show
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Saturday Night Live

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Nikita Toppo

Nikita Toppo

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Nikita Toppo

Nikita Toppo is an entertainment and lifestyle writer with a knack for spotting trends and weaving them into research-driven stories. When she isn’t writing, she’s usually binging ...Read More

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