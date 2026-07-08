/Emmy Nominations 2026 announcement | See full list here

The wait is finally over, and the nominations for the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards have been unveiled. On July 8, this year's race for television's biggest honours officially began, with The Diplomat, The Beast in Me, and The Pitt among those competing for the coveted awards. The announcement duties were carried out by Emmy winners Liza Colón-Zayas and Jeff Hiller, along with Television Academy chair Cris Abrego during a live presentation from the Wolf Theatre at the Academy's Saban Media Centre.

The winners will be announced on September 14, with Mariska Hargitay making her debut as host of the Emmy Awards, and the event will be broadcast on NBC and Peacock.

Here is the complete list of nominees for the 2026 Emmy Awards.

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Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

All Her Fault

The Beast in Me

Beef

DTF St. Louis

Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette

Outstanding Drama Series



The Diplomat

The Gilded Age

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

Paradise

The Pitt

Pluribus

Slow Horses

Your Friends & Neighbors

Outstanding Reality Competition Program



Dancing with the Stars

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Survivor

Top Chef

The Traitors

Outstanding Variety Series