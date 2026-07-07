/Brad Pitt-Ines de Ramon make romance Instagram official after attending Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce's wedding | See pics

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon have finally made their relationship Instagram official years after keeping their romance mostly away from social media. The couple recently attended Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's star-studded wedding celebrations in New York City, and before heading to the venue, the high-profile couple posed for a series of photos, shared by celebrity hairstylist Laurie Zanoletti.

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon go Instagram official

De Ramon later reshared the images on her Instagram Stories, marking the first time she has featured the actor on her social media.

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"My favourite lovers @inesdrmn & Brad Pitt for an incredible moment in NYC," the hairstylist captioned the post.

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The now-viral photos showcase the couple dressed in black ensembles for the celebration. Pitt chose a black tuxedo with a bow tie, dark sunglasses and neatly styled hair, while de Ramon wore a fitted black lace gown paired with teardrop earrings and a sleek high ponytail.

One of the photos that grabbed attention online showed the Oscar-winning actor with his arm wrapped around his girlfriend as they smiled for the camera.

de Ramon reposted the photos with Taylor Swift's song Lover and included a red heart emoji.

Brad Pitt-Ines de Ramon relationship

The rumours around the couple began in 2022, and they have mostly kept their life private, only making occasional public appearances together. However, recently they have become more comfortable attending high-profile events side by side.

Alongside his romance with Ramon, Pitt has also been in the headlines recently for his divorce from Angelina Jolie, which was finalised in December 2024 after a lengthy legal battle that followed their 2016 separation.