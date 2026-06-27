/Brad Pitt scores major legal victory in winery dispute with Angelina Jolie

The former couple Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have been embroiled in multiple legal battles and controversies over the ownership of the renowned French winery in 2022. The duo has been grabbing headlines, with both sides accusing each other of breaching previous agreements. However, in a major development, Brad Pitt has reportedly secured a major legal win over the actress.

Brad Pitt wins key court victory against Angelina Jolie

The Superior Court of California has granted a motion from Brad Pitt's legal team compelling depositions from members of the Stoli Group, as per the report of PEOPLE. In addition, investors from the spirits and wine giant, the actor had argued, had firsthand knowledge of Angelina Jolie's 2021 sale of the French winery the former couple co-owned to Tenute del Monto, the wine division of the Stoli Group.

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The court decision taken recently in favour of Brad Pitt is a positive sign for the actor, as it allows him to question key people connected to the transaction. The same report suggests that their testimony will play an important role as the case goes forward.

As per the court document, in the same report, the Stoli Group is led by the billionaire Yuri Shefler. In 2023, Brad Pitt had filed a lawsuit demanding compensation over Angelina Jolie's decision to sell her share of Chateau Miraval to the Russia-affiliated spirits conglomerate. His legal team argued that the company's reputation had faced criticism and boycotts because of its “connection with Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine and homophobic legislative agenda." Due to this, Jolie's sale “jeopardises the reputation of the business that Pitt so carefully built."

More details of court documents over Angelina Jolie-Brad Pitt's winery dispute

Angelina Jolie disagreed with those claims, and her legal team argued that describing Shefler as a “Russian exile who is a long-time critic of Vladimir Putin" was a "xenophobic, untrue smear campaign". Following the positive court orders, a source close to Brad Pitt said, “This win is another step towards transparency over what took place. Shefler was a partner (Angelina Jolie) chose, knowing it was a partner Brad did not want involved in the business.”

The actress has reportedly filed documents criticising Brad Pitt and calling those categorisations of Shefler, a "Russian exile who is a long-time critic of Vladimir Putin", a "xenophobic, untrue smear campaign". New documents filed in June indicate that the depositions of Oliynik and “persons most qualified” from Stoli Group's wine division, Tenute del Mondo BV and Nouvel LLC, the company that Jolie sold to Tenute del Mondo, must now occur in London by September 30 this year.

About the Chateau Miraval winery and legal battle of Angelina Jolie-Brad Pitt

The former couple bought the 1,200-acre estate Chateau Miraval in Provence in 2008 for $28.4 million. Initially, 60% was with Brad Pitt, and Angelina Jolie owned 40%. Later, he transferred 10% of his stake to the actress, making her an equal partner. Interestingly, they got married at the estate in 2014. With their partnership, Miraval Rosé under the Jolie-Pitt & Perrin label became one of the best-selling rosés in the world, turning the vineyard into a luxury brand until they split in 2016.

Reportedly, Brad Pitt first sued the 50-year-old actress in 2022, claiming she sold her shares without his consent in violation of their prior understanding as equal partners. It was denied by Jolie, stating that any agreement needs mutual approval, and she had countersued Pitt, accusing him of trying to “force her silence” regarding alleged past abuse.