/Angelina Jolie's daughter Shiloh makes cameo in k-pop singer Dayoung's music video | Watch

South Korean singer and member of renowned girl group WJSN, Dayoung is garnering attention for the teaser of her upcoming music video titled What's a Girl to Do?, which was released recently. The main reason behind it is Angelina Jolie's daughter Shiloh's appearance in it. The full video of the song is set to be released in a few days.

Teaser of music video: fans' reaction to Shiloh Jolie's appearance

In the teaser, Dayoung delivers an intense performance, while another woman appears on screen, who turns to be Shiloh Jolie, the daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. Soon netizens took to the comment section to express their surprise and excitement seeing Shiloh. One user wrote, "She looks exactly like her mother...Oh my god." Another user wrote, "Shiloh looks so much like her mother, even in her actions. Can't wait." "Shiloh Nouvel is a beauty. Beautiful gorgeous woman", wrote the third user.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Also Read: Angelina Jolie voices her concern about freedom of speech in the US amid Jimmy Kimmel suspension

As per the report of Maeil Business Newspaper, the representative of agency Starship Entertainment said to Star Today, “We held an open audition in the US to cast performers for Dayoung's music video. Among those who took part were several performers affiliated with a dance crew called Culture.”

“Shiloh was selected in the final round and ended up joining Dayoung's music video. Even after filming, we had no idea she was the child of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt and only found out by chance quite recently,” the representative said.

For the unversed, the teaser of the song was unveiled on April 2, 2026. What's a Girl to Do is the upcoming digital single from Dayoung of Cosmic Girls, is scheduled to release on April 7, 2026. This appearance aligns with reports of Shiloh’s dedication to dance, having previously been featured in dance videos by choreographers like Kiel Tutin in 2024.

About Shiloh Jolie

Shiloh Jolie is the daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. Born in Swakopmund, Namibia, she is one of six children to her parents, who divorced in 2024. She has largely stayed out of the spotlight during her upbringing, but her emergence into the dance scenes, with videos of her skills, has garnered significant attention.

In 2024, as soon as Shiloh turned 18 and became a legal adult, she filed a court petition to change her name and is now legally known as Shiloh Jolie.

What do we know about Dayoung?

Born in Jeju, South Korea, she entered the showbiz industry at the age of 12, when Dayoung performed on a reality show titled K-pop Star in 2011. On December 10, 2015, Dayoung was announced as a member of then-upcoming girl group WJSN. In August 2016, Dayoung, alongside members Exy, Seola, Soobin, Eunseo, Cheng Xiao, and Yeoreum, teamed up with label mate Monsta X to form the unit Y-Teen, a project unit group that was promoted as CF models for KT's phone fare service.