/Zayn Malik allegedly hit Louis Tomlinson while filming a docuseries; project dropped: Report

Former One Direction members Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson are currently making headlines after reports suggest that Netflix has shelved their planned docuseries after an alleged physical altercation between the two singers during production.

What happened between Malik and Tomlinson?

As per The Sun, the matter took place while the two were shooting for a road-trip-style documentary that was set to revisit their journey to global fame. Mounted on a big budget, the project was expected to explore their bond and personal reflections on life after the band. But now, after the altercation, production came to an abrupt halt.

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Quoting a source, the publication claimed that the situation became heated during a discussion on location. The disagreement reportedly became serious after a comment was made about Tomlinson’s late mother, Johannah Deakin, who died in 2016 due to leukaemia.

"Louis was stunned and in shock. Zayn was wearing rings so it cut his head. It happened outside in front of so many people," the source said. "The lads were filming on location. Zayn started acting up and was mouthing off. It spiralled into a row then Zayn made a remark about Louis’ mum Johannah."

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Production halted

The report further alleges that the confrontation turned physical, with Malik allegedly hitting Tomlinson in the face. "Louis was stunned and in shock. As he went to move, Zayn then attacked him. Zayn punched him straight in the face," it further read. "Because he was wearing rings it cut Louis’ head."

Following the incident, production was immediately stopped, and communication between the two artists reportedly broke down. "He was pulled away and Louis was taken for medical treatment. He was left with a concussion. This happened outside in front of so many people. It was shocking," a source said, as quoted by The Sun.

About the docuseries

The three-part series was planned to highlight their relationship, including how they dealt with fame and personal loss, particularly after the death of former bandmate Liam Payne in 2024.

However, as per reports, the matter has gone too far for reconciliation, prompting Netflix to eventually cancel the project altogether.