/Zayn Malik's favourite Bollywood film stars Shah Rukh Khan; singer praises Indian music

Zayn Malik, who is currently promoting his upcoming album Konnakol, has opened up about his admiration for India and how the country’s music and cinema have influenced him. The international pop star stated that his long-standing connection with Indian culture is an integral part of his life and artistic journey.

Malik admires Indian music

During a conversation with Elle India, Malik highlighted the richness of Indian music, saying, "I’m listening to the music, some of the best sound scores in the world, I would say. And I know I’m biased, I partially come from India… but the level of meticulousness that’s conveyed through even the instrument playing is ridiculous, so complex, and it really interests my brain."

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According to him, the emotional pull of Indian music is what makes it truly special.

Which is Malik's favourite Indian film

Apart from music, he also spoke about Indian cinema. "I’m always watching Indian films," he shared, adding that Bollywood references frequently find their way into his everyday life. When asked about his favourite Indian film, the singer stated that it was Main Hoon Na, starring Shah Rukh Khan.

Released in 2004, the romantic drama has become a classic film that is still loved by fans. Zayn also hinted that he would be open to being part of a similar film.



He also shared about his South Asian heritage, saying, "It’s always important for me to bring my culture into things because I feel that’s what makes me, me. There are not many Indian-Pakistani artists here in the West that the world knows, so it makes it unique and individual." He further added, "My culture, heritage, and ethnicity have been very prominent throughout my life. I’m mixed race, I’m very aware of it."

When Malik met SRK

During the conversation, Zayn revealed that he has "never been to India in my entire life." Though he had "plans to come last year, but work got in the way. I want to go back to the motherland and feel the dirt under my feet."

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