/'Picture Abhi Baaki Hai': Iran Consulate uses iconic SRK dialogue to troll Donald Trump

War or no war, Bollywood and SRK remain a constant for everyone. As tensions between the United States and Iran continue, social media has become a platform to take jibes at each other. Pop culture references are common, and the Iranian Consulate General in Mumbai recently took the help of Bollywood to respond to Tehran’s strategic advantage over the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran consulate in Mumbai quotes SRK

On X, the consulate highlighted the waterway’s pivotal role in global energy routes and naval dominance. “Bro forgot that even after ‘smashing fleets’, control of the Strait of #Hormuz decides the game,” it wrote in a post.

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The statement followed reports that a deadline set by US President Donald Trump in connection with a naval blockade expired on Monday.

After the breakdown of high-level peace talks in Islamabad, the US military has reportedly started limiting the movement of ships travelling to and from Iranian ports.

Dismissing US warnings, the Consulate stated in Hindi, “Baaki sab filmy dialogue hai boss (Rest are just lines from a movie).”

In another post, Tehran described its naval forces as “red bees of the Persian Gulf,” accompanied by a video montage showing missile launches and swarm boat tactics.

Reacting to it, the Iran Consulate in Mumbai quoted Shah Rukh Khan’s movie dialogue and wrote, “Funny how #Trump kept claiming #Iran’s navy was ‘finished’… now they’re about to find out how a swarm can pin you down real quick….Abhi toh sirf trailer hai, picture abhi baaki hai (This is just the trailer; the movie is yet to come).”

Fans would recall SRK saying a similar line in Om Shanti Om.

The argument continues

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump wrote on social media, “Iran’s Navy is lying at the bottom of the sea, completely obliterated… If any of these ships come anywhere close to our BLOCKADE, they will be immediately ELIMINATED.”

The post naturally led to a meme fest. The Iranian Embassy in South Africa created an AI-generated video of Trump singing the “blockade” song.