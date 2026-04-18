/Ruby Rose mentioned vomiting on Katy Perry at night club in now-viral 2011 essay

Ruby Rose shocked the world with a scathing post against pop star Katy Perry, who she claimed sexually assaulted her at a nightclub in Australia. Days after Rose made the allegations, an essay resurfaced online in which the Orange Is the New Black actress detailed her night out with the pop star.

In the resurfaced article, written for Australian news outlet news.com.au, the actress talked about her journey to sobriety, the night at the club, and then vomiting on Katy's foot. This is apparently the same incident that she mentioned in her recent post on Threads.

Ruby Rose mentioned vomiting on Perry in this viral old essay

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Written by Rose, the old article has gone viral and sheds more light on the night she spent with Perry at a nightclub in Melbourne.

“I spectacularly lost dignity (and keys) one night not too long ago. Remember when Katy Perry and I crashed the year 12 formal? I don’t,” Rose, 40, wrote in an essay published in 2011.

“I had been off the grog for 30 days — my first attempt at sobriety — and I was out partying with Katy. What I do remember thinking was: ‘I’ll have a drink tonight, I deserve one. I mean, what’s the worst that could happen?’”

In the essay, Rose claimed that she drank more than 10 drinks. This also supports what her ex-manager has claimed, that they both drank a lot that night. However, he said that he was unaware of any assault or vomiting that had happened that night.

“What I do remember thinking was: ‘I’ll have a drink tonight, I deserve one. I mean, what’s the worst that could happen?’ Well, not stopping at one drink, or 10, and then vomiting on Katy’s foot was the answer.”

After describing the vomiting incident, the actress wrote in the letter that Perry inspired her to stop drinking.

“Before you jump to conclusions, nothing horrific happened, nor have I been hit with a DUI — but I just had enough, and it has been one of the best decisions of my life.”

In the letter, she has not given any hint of anything that hints at the sexual assault that happened.

Ruby accused Perry of sexual assault

In a series of Threads posts, the actress alleged that Roar singer accused her during a night out in Melbourne, Australia.

"Katy Perry sexually assaulted me at Spice Market Nightclub in Melbourne," Rose wrote on Threads. "Who gives a s*** what she thinks."

Also read: Katy Perry under investigation by Australian police over sexual assault allegations by Ruby Rose

The actress gave further details of the incident, sharing, “[Perry] didn’t kiss me.”

Rose claimed further, “She saw me ‘resting’ on my best friend’s lap to avoid her and bent down, pulled her underwear to the side and rubbed her disgusting vagina on my face until my eyes snapped open and I projectile vomited on her.''

Perry denied the allegations; reps call it, “categorically false.”

Soon after, Ruby levelled serious allegations against the star and wrote,“The allegations being circulated on social media by Ruby Rose about Katy Perry are not only categorically false, they are dangerous reckless lies.”