/Writers Guild Awards 2026: Sinners, The Pitt bag top honours | Complete winner list

Snigdha Sweta Behera
Edited By Snigdha Sweta Behera
Published: Mar 09, 2026, 08:43 IST | Updated: Mar 09, 2026, 09:09 IST
Writers Guild Awards 2026 Photograph: (X)

Story highlights

At the 78th Writers Guild Awards, the top honours were bagged by One Battle After Another, The Pitt and many more. Here's the complete winner list of this year.

This year's Writers Guild Awards were held on March 8, 2026, to honour the best writing in film, television and radio of 2025. The event was hosted by Roy Wood Jr and was held in New York at the Edison Ballroom. The 78th award ceremony took place amid the 2026 Writers Guild Staff Union Strike. The majority of honours have been bagged by The Pitt, Sinners and many more. Let's take a look at the complete winner list.

Writers Guild Awards 2026 complete winner list

Original Screenplay

Sinners – written by Ryan Coogler, Warner Bros. Pictures

Adapted Screenplay

One Battle After Another – screenplay by Paul Thomas, inspired by the novel Vineland by Thomas Pynchon, Warner Bros. Pictures

Documentary Screenplay

2000 Meters to Andriivka, written by Mstyslav Chernov, frontline features

Drama Series

The Pitt – written by Cynthia Adarkwa, Simran Baidwan, Valerie Chu, R. Scott Gemmill, Elyssa

Gershman, Joe Sachs, Noah Wyle – HBO | Max

Comedy Series

The Studio – written by Evan Goldberg, Alex Gregory, Peter Huyck, Frida Perez, Seth Rogen – Apple TV+

Limited Series

Dying for Sex – Written by Sheila Callaghan, Harris Danow, Madeleine George, Elizabeth Meriwether, Kim Rosenstock, Sasha Stewart, Sabrina Wu, Keisha Zollar – FX/Hulu

New Series

The Pitt – HBO | Max

Episodic Drama

7:00 am (The Pitt) - written by R. Scott Gemmill - HBO | Max

Episodic Comedy

Prelude (The Righteous Gemstones) – Written by John Carcieri, Jeff Fradley, Danny McBride - HBO | Max

Comedy/Variety Series – Talk or Sketch

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – HBO | Max

Comedy/Variety Specials

Marc Maron: Panicked – Written by Marc Maron; HBO | Max

Documentary Script – Current events

Trump’s Power & the Rule of Law (Frontline) – Written by Michael Kirk and Mike Wiser; PBS

Animation

Shira Can’t Cook (Long Story Short) – Written by Mehar Sethi; Netflix

TV & Streaming Motion Pictures

Deep Cover – Written by Derek Connolly and Colin Trevorrow; Prime Video

Daytime Drama

The Young and the Restless – CBS/Paramount+

Quiz and Audience Participation

Celebrity Jeopardy! – ABC

Children's Episodic, long-form and specials

When We Lose Someone (Tab Time) – YouTube

News Script - Analysis, Feature or Commentary

Remembering Palestinian Journalists Killed by Israeli Forces – MSNBC

News Script – Regularly Scheduled, Bulletin or Breaking Report

Devastating Flooding in Texas (World News Tonight with David Muir) – ABC News

Digital News

An Isolated Boarding School Promised to Help Troubled Girls. Former Students Say They Were Abused – HuffPost

Short Form Streaming

The Rabbit Hole with Jimmy Kimmel – YouTube

Promotional Writing

CBS Comedy – CBS

Radio/Audio News Script – Regularly Scheduled, Bulletin or Breaking Report

ABC News Radio Top of the Hour News – ABC News Radio

Radio/Audio News Script – Analysis, Feature or Commentary

The Life and Legacy of Jimmy Carter – CBS News Radio

Radio/Audio Documentary

Jerry Lewis’ Lost Holocaust Clown Movie (Decoder Ring) – Slate

