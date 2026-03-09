/Writers Guild Awards 2026: Sinners, The Pitt bag top honours | Complete winner list

This year's Writers Guild Awards were held on March 8, 2026, to honour the best writing in film, television and radio of 2025. The event was hosted by Roy Wood Jr and was held in New York at the Edison Ballroom. The 78th award ceremony took place amid the 2026 Writers Guild Staff Union Strike. The majority of honours have been bagged by The Pitt, Sinners and many more. Let's take a look at the complete winner list.
Writers Guild Awards 2026 complete winner list
Original Screenplay
Sinners – written by Ryan Coogler, Warner Bros. Pictures
Adapted Screenplay
One Battle After Another – screenplay by Paul Thomas, inspired by the novel Vineland by Thomas Pynchon, Warner Bros. Pictures
Documentary Screenplay
2000 Meters to Andriivka, written by Mstyslav Chernov, frontline features
Drama Series
The Pitt – written by Cynthia Adarkwa, Simran Baidwan, Valerie Chu, R. Scott Gemmill, Elyssa
Gershman, Joe Sachs, Noah Wyle – HBO | Max
Comedy Series
The Studio – written by Evan Goldberg, Alex Gregory, Peter Huyck, Frida Perez, Seth Rogen – Apple TV+
Limited Series
Dying for Sex – Written by Sheila Callaghan, Harris Danow, Madeleine George, Elizabeth Meriwether, Kim Rosenstock, Sasha Stewart, Sabrina Wu, Keisha Zollar – FX/Hulu
New Series
The Pitt – HBO | Max
Episodic Drama
7:00 am (The Pitt) - written by R. Scott Gemmill - HBO | Max
Episodic Comedy
Prelude (The Righteous Gemstones) – Written by John Carcieri, Jeff Fradley, Danny McBride - HBO | Max
Comedy/Variety Series – Talk or Sketch
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – HBO | Max
Comedy/Variety Specials
Marc Maron: Panicked – Written by Marc Maron; HBO | Max
Documentary Script – Current events
Trump’s Power & the Rule of Law (Frontline) – Written by Michael Kirk and Mike Wiser; PBS
Animation
Shira Can’t Cook (Long Story Short) – Written by Mehar Sethi; Netflix
TV & Streaming Motion Pictures
Deep Cover – Written by Derek Connolly and Colin Trevorrow; Prime Video
Daytime Drama
The Young and the Restless – CBS/Paramount+
Quiz and Audience Participation
Celebrity Jeopardy! – ABC
Children's Episodic, long-form and specials
When We Lose Someone (Tab Time) – YouTube
News Script - Analysis, Feature or Commentary
Remembering Palestinian Journalists Killed by Israeli Forces – MSNBC
News Script – Regularly Scheduled, Bulletin or Breaking Report
Devastating Flooding in Texas (World News Tonight with David Muir) – ABC News
Digital News
An Isolated Boarding School Promised to Help Troubled Girls. Former Students Say They Were Abused – HuffPost
Short Form Streaming
The Rabbit Hole with Jimmy Kimmel – YouTube
Promotional Writing
CBS Comedy – CBS
Radio/Audio News Script – Regularly Scheduled, Bulletin or Breaking Report
ABC News Radio Top of the Hour News – ABC News Radio
Radio/Audio News Script – Analysis, Feature or Commentary
The Life and Legacy of Jimmy Carter – CBS News Radio
Radio/Audio Documentary
Jerry Lewis’ Lost Holocaust Clown Movie (Decoder Ring) – Slate