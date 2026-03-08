/Lady Gaga to tie the knot with Michael Polansky soon? Singer reveals

American singer-songwriter Lady Gaga, who has delivered several hit tracks including Poker Face and Telephone. Alejandro, Judas and Born This Way, among others, are creating buzz after she recently revealed that she will be stepping into the next chapter of life with Michael Polonsky.

What did Lady Gaga say about her relationship with Michael Polonsky?

Reportedly, in a pre-taped message that had aired at an iHeartRadio and TikTok event previewing Bruno Mars' new album The Romantic, the singer, revealed she will soon marry Michael Polansky.

In the clip she stated, "My fiancé and I have been travelling all year. But we are getting married soon; we were hoping you could choose a special song for us." Bruno Mars then recommended his opening track Risk. It all and said, "I want to dedicate this to Lady Gaga and her fiancé. Michael, this is for you too."

As per reports, Lady Gaga is currently engaged to entrepreneur Michael Polansky, whom she had been dating since late 2019. They made their relationship public in 2020 and got engaged in 2024.

Who is Michael Polansky?

Born in Minnesota, US, Michael Polansky's father, Steven Polansky, is a writer of Jewish heritage, and his mother, Ellen Woods, is the president of the American Foundation for Pharmaceutical Education.

Michael Polansky is the founder or co-founder of the companies Avos Capital Management, Hawktail, and Outer Biosciences. He is a board member of the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy and Lady Gaga's cosmetics brand, Haus Labs. He is the executive director of the Parker Foundation, which he co-founded with Sean Parker in 2015. He has also been the chief operating officer of Airtime, which was founded by Parker and Shawn Fanning in 2011. Polansky has been involved in other projects by Parker.

In addition, he was a co-executive producer of Lady Gaga's 2024 soundtrack album Harlequin and co-wrote and reworked the traditional songs Get Happy, Good Morning, If My Friends Could See Me Now, and Oh, When the Saints. He and Lady Gaga also co-wrote the original song All I Need Is Time. In addition, he co-produced the Mayhem Ball, Gaga's 2025–26 world tour, which was designed as a theatrical production divided into acts.

Lady Gaga's rise to stardom in Hollywood

Lady Gaga was born in New York City, US; her parents are Cynthia Louise (née Bissett), a philanthropist and business executive, and internet entrepreneur Joseph Germanotta. After signing with Interscope Records in 2007, Gaga achieved global recognition with her debut album, The Fame (2008), and its reissue, The Fame Monster (2009). Her successful songs are Bad Romance, Just Dance, Shallow, LoveGame and Bloody Mary, among others.