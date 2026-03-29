/Who was Barry Caldwell? Animaniacs animator passes away at 68

Barry Caldwell, a renowned animator, director, and storyboard artist, passed away at the age of 68. Best known for animated series like Animaniacs and Pinky and the Brain, the news was revealed by animator Paul Dini, who was his longtime friend.

While the cause of his death has not been disclosed, his fans and friends have started pouring in tributes. Taking to his Facebook, Dini shared that he got to know about Caldwell’s passing through animator Dan Haskett.

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Paul Dini's heartfelt tribute

Dini called Caldwell a remarkable artist and a kind individual. "Barry Caldwell was one of the first animation artists I met when I started my career fresh out of school way back around 1980. He was also one of the finest artists I ever met, and easily one of the best people," he wrote. "He knew more about cartoons than you or I ever will (trust me on this) yet he was incredibly generous with his time and his talent. When it comes to humor, it takes a special kind of genius to be both dry and warm. Barry was both."

Dini further added that "no artist ever mocked the insanity of the Hollywood cartoon stystem with such devastating incisiveness, and yet loved its creative output so much."

Who was Barry Caldwell?

Barry Caldwell, born on June 19, 1957, in New York City, went to the School of Visual Arts before entering animation with Fat Albert and the Cosby Kids in 1980. With a career spanning over four decades, he had worked with major studios including Warner Bros. Animation, Walt Disney Television Studios, and DreamWorks.

Some of his initial projects include The Smurfs, He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, and The Tom and Jerry Comedy Show. Animaniacs was one of his most acclaimed projects, in which he played the role of an animator and director.