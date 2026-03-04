/Who is Ghetts? UK rapper jailed for 12 years over fatal hit-and-run

British rapper Ghetts was jailed after he reportedly accepted causing the death of a 20-year-old Nepali student. The artist has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for a hit-and-run collision in northeast London.

Ghetts, whose real name is Justin Clarke-Samuel, was sentenced to Old Bailey on Tuesday. He pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving and an additional charge of dangerous driving.

What actually happened?

As per reports, the incident dates back to October 18, 2025. It happened on Redbridge Lane East in Ilford, east London, when the victim, Yubin Tamang, who had moved to the UK to pursue his studies, was struck by Clarke-Samuel’s BMW M5 while crossing the road. As per reports, Tamang suffered catastrophic injuries from the incident and died in the hospital two days later.

In the court, prosecutors claimed that Clarke-Samuel had been drinking before the crash occurred, and he was approximately one-and-a-half times over the legal alcohol limit. CCTV footage was also shown in the court, in which the rapper was reportedly seen driving through six red traffic lights, veering onto the wrong side of the road several times, and reaching speeds of up to 67 mph in a 30-mph zone before the collision.

Judge Mark Lucraft KC said that the footage was "quite appalling litany of incidents" and called Ghetts's driving "simply shocking."

It was revealed in court that after hitting the victim, Clarke-Samuel did not stop to help, but instead, he drove roughly eight miles back to his home in Woodford Green.

It was an Uber driver passing by who found the victim on the road and called for help, and police later traced a damaged wing mirror found at the scene back to Clarke-Samuel’s vehicle.

About the sentence

"My son had come for his studies to the UK, saying the UK had the best degree in the world," Tamang’s mother, Sharmila Tamang, said. "But on his way back from his work this happened and he lost his life."

Alongside the 12-year prison term, the rapper was disqualified from driving for 17 years.

Who is Clarke Samuel?

He has collaborated with several artists including Ed Sheeran, Skepta, and Stormzy, and is a father of two. Ghetts won Best Male Act at the MOBO Awards in 2021 and received a MOBO Pioneer Award in 2024. He was also nominated for the Mercury Prize in 2024 for his album On Purpose, With Purpose.